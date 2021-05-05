Harvard career expert: This is the most important conversation you need to have with your team if you're a manager

Flamin' Hot Cheetos were invented by a janitor at a Frito-Lays plant who, after noticing that the company didn't have any spicy flavors, called the CEO and pitched the idea.

Amazon Web Services was invented by a network engineer after his manager asked him to find ways to scale up Amazon's infrastructure more efficiently. The duo pitched the idea of selling virtual servers as a service to CEO Jeff Bezos — and the rest is history.

Subway's $5 Footlongs were invented by a franchisee who, after seeing sales slump on weekends consistently, created a new offer and pitched the idea to the company.

When leaders hear examples like these, many wonder: Why can't this happen in my company? They can become quick to shake up organizational structures and create innovation labs. Might there be an easier and less expensive option?

There is. And, as I discovered from interviewing over 500 professionals across different industries and job types for my book, "The Unspoken Rules," it begins with a simple fill-in-the-blank exercise:

[My employer/client] helps [X people] to [do X things] by [X methods]. Recently, [my employer] has been [pursuing X initiatives] to [accomplish X goals]. [My employer/client] competes with [X competitors] because [of X reasons]. As a(n) [X position], I help [the team/department/company accomplish X goals]. If I have an idea, I should share it with [X people] by [X methods].

Try filling in these blanks yourself. How many can you fill in?

Now, ask a co-worker. Can they complete the exercise? How well employees at your company can fill in these blanks will tell you a lot about whether everyone is aiming for the same North Star — or simply waiting to do whatever they're told.