Elon Musk’s 6 productivity rules, including walk out of meetings that waste your time

Elon Musk is running electric vehicle company Tesla, aerospace company SpaceX and tunneling venture The Boring Company.

He's even been sleeping at the Tesla factory to ensure ramped up production of his Model 3 electric car.

The CEO has a lot going on.

As it turns out, Musk has some ruthless productivity tricks, and he shared them in a letter to Tesla employees on Tuesday.

Here are Musk's six tips:

1. Nix big meetings

"Excessive meetings are the blight of big companies and almost always get worse over time. Please get [out] of all large meetings, unless you're certain they are providing value to the whole audience, in which case keep them very short."

2. Ditch frequent meetings too

"Also get rid of frequent meetings, unless you are dealing with an extremely urgent matter. Meeting frequency should drop rapidly once the urgent matter is resolved."