Dropbox's CEO reveals 4 of his favorite books on how to be a successful leader

Drew Houston always knew he wanted to run a tech company.

"I really admired all the great tech companies and even as a little kid, I admired the tech entrepreneurs and I always dreamed of having my own company," says Houston, speaking with Fortune in a video posted Wednesday. "So it was something I had been thinking about and studying for a while."

The cloud storage company Houston started, Dropbox, went public in March and had a market capitalization of more than $13.5 billion as of the close of trading Thursday.

Houston, now 35, started Dropbox in 2007 when he was 24 with his classmate from MIT, Arash Ferdowsi.

"Back then, we were just getting the company off the ground. We were coding in the little room," says Houston.

In the past decade, San Francisco-headquartered Dropbox has grown tremendously. At the end of 2017, Dropbox had 1,858 employees in 12 global offices. Houston has had to learn how to become a leader.

"For me, reading was really important," says Houston.

Here are four of his favorite books, as revealed in his interview with Fortune.

1. "High Output Management," by Andy Grove