13 of the best business books of 2017

Looking to get a promotion at work, become an entrepreneur or just have smart topics of conversation at your fingertips for cocktail parties in 2018? Hit the business section of your local bookstore.

There are so many business books published each year, it can be hard to overwhelming to sort through them all. So here are 13 business books from 2017 that received glowing commendations.

"The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone," by Brian Merchant

This examination of the iPhone includes analysis of both the enormous cultural impact of the device and a history of its manufacturing process. It was on the shortlist of finalists for the Financial Times and McKinsey Business Book of the Year.