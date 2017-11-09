13 of the best business books of 2017

You know you want to sharpen your business acumen, but there are so many business books published each year it can be a bit overwhelming to try to sort through them all. Fret not. There have been a collection of books published in 2017 in the category that stand out from the pack.



Whether you're looking to get a jump on holiday shopping for the entrepreneurial-minded on your list or interested in educating yourself, here are 13 business books which have received glowing commendations.

And the titles on this list aren't only for business owners — some are deeply reported feats of investigative journalism that are just compelling stories, no matter what your day job.

"The One Device," by Brian Merchant

This examination of the iPhone includes analysis of both the enormous cultural impact of the device and a history of its manufacturing process. It was on the shortlist of finalists for the Financial Times and McKinsey Business Book of the Year.