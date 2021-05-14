Space tourist guides and leisure time planners: These are the jobs of the future

WEF data showed that nearly two-thirds of children now starting school will work in jobs that have not even been invented yet.

More than 100 million workers in 8 countries alone might need to switch jobs by 2030, according to a recent McKinsey report, which highlighted a number of jobs that could exist even further into the future.

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated technological transformation, so much so that 12% more people than anticipated pre-crisis might need to change jobs by the end of the decade. That's according to data from a report published in February by consultancy McKinsey on the future of work post-pandemic.

The data was cited in Bank of America's "Future of Work" report, published Wednesday, which looked even further ahead, considering the creation of new roles. It referred to World Economic Forum findings which showed that nearly two-thirds of children now starting school will work in jobs that have not even been invented yet.

The Bank of America strategists who authored the report pointed out that many next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence, the internet of things, augmented and virtual reality, are still in their infancy.

However, they argued it would be key to anticipate the jobs needed to work in these areas of innovation so people can "adapt their skillset with the relevant education for the workplace of tomorrow."

Bank of America equity strategist Felix Tran, who was the lead author on the report, highlighted the following examples of possible jobs of the future, based on the insights in this report and previous thematic research carried out by the investment bank.