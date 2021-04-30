Here's how many social media followers you need to make $100,000

TikTok influencers Florin Vitan (L) and Alessia Lanza perform a video for the social network TikTok in the "Defhouse", a TikTok influencers incubator in Milan, on January 21, 2021.

YouTube

According to the calculator, You need a minimum of 1,000 YouTube subscribers and about 24 million yearly views to generate $100,000. In order to make money on YouTube, you need to be enrolled in YouTube's Partner Programme (YPP), which allows you to make money through ads on your videos. To join YPP, an influencer needs at least 1,000 subscribers, accumulated more than 4,000 "valid public watch" hours in the last 12 months and have a linked AdSense account, according to YouTube. Influencer Marketing Hub's YouTube calculator estimates that the average YouTuber generates $7.60 per 1,000 views with 45% of that revenue going to Google.

Instagram

You need a minimum of 5,000 Instagram followers and 308 sponsored posts a year to generate $100,000. That may be easier than you think: A recent HBO documentary showed how everyday people can manipulate Instagram and other platforms to become famous online influencers. An influencer with over a million followers can reportedly make more than $250,000 per post from brands. To make money on Instagram, switch your account to a professional account and select business.

TikTok