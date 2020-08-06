TikTok megastar Josh Richards on how he got 20 million followers, and why he's leaving the app

If you don't know who Josh Richards is, just ask the nearest Gen-Zer. At 18, Richards is a bonafide TikTok superstar, with over 20 million followers on the video-sharing app (way more than Kylie Jenner's 14.1 million for context) and over 1 billion likes on his posts — which are mostly of himself dancing and lip-syncing to songs.

Now, at a pivotal time for TikTok — as Microsoft is in talks to buy its business in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand and after President Donald Trump threatened to ban the app amid security concerns — Richards says he is leaving leaving TikTok for rival video-sharing app Triller. Here, Richards tells CNBC Make It how he reached elite TikTok status, and why, now that he has it, he hopes to take his audience elsewhere.

'I'm a very competitive guy'

Richards first started dabbling in social media when he was 13. "I had like an Instagram where I would post, with 70 followers on it. It was just my friends. It was a private account," Richards tells CNBC Make It. Then, before heading into his freshman year of high school, Richards got into posting videos of himself dancing to rap music on the video-sharing app formerly known as Musical.ly. (TikTok's owner Beijing-based owner ByteDance bought Musical.ly for $1 billion in 2017 and combined the two apps.) Richards made a bet with himself that if he could get 10,000 followers by the end of the summer, he would keep doing posting; if not, he would quit. "I'm a very competitive guy," Richards says. After spending up to five hours a day creating Musical.ly videos, Richards says he had close to 26,000 followers by his deadline. "So I continued my journey and kept posting," he says.

'You have to have heart'

When ByteDance purchased Musical.ly, Richards says his followers automatically transferred over to TikTok. And by that time, Richards was already making money. At 15, a year after starting on Musical.ly, he started making money through song promos, where he would promote music in his posts. Eventually, those deals evolved into working with brands such as Reebok, Cash App and Crocs, he says. Then when he turned 17, he made social media his full-time focus while still attending high school. Richards now has 20.1 million followers on TikTok, 6.8 million on Instagram, 2.1 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.1 million follows on Triller. While he admits it took "a lot of work" in the beginning to reach this type of social media success, he says he has now gotten to a place where he only spends 30 minutes a day a shooting content with the help of his management team. Richards says he made six figures in the last six months by signing a recording contract. (He posts original content, like his viral rap "Still Softish" on YouTube.) As for TikTok, Richards declined to say how much money he makes, but Talentxent, the firm that Richards co-owns and that represents him and other social media stars (like Tal Fishman and Nessa Barret), says influencers can make "anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000 per post" on the platform, depending on the size of their following. "It's calculated based on engagement, creative, timeline, exclusivity and other material points as well as marketplace data we have/get," Michael Senzer, head of business development at Talentxent says. But Richards warns that wannabe social media influencers shouldn't focus on the money. "It can't be just a money grab," he says. "When I first did social media it wasn't because you know I looked at it and was like, 'I'm going to try to see how much money I can make.'" "You have to have heart. You have to have a business mindset and a love and passion for this," Richards says.

Bye, TikTok