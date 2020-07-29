From 4 am wake up calls to 2-hour workouts: Inside Magic Johnson's daily routine

Even at 60, retired NBA Hall-of-Famer Earvin "Magic" Johnson is still putting in the work.

The former Los Angeles Lakers point guard says he sticks with a solid health regimen despite hanging up his NBA jersey more than 24 years ago.

Johnson, who led the Lakers to five NBA Championships wins and nine NBA Finals appearances during his 13-year basketball career, and who has been living with HIV for nearly 30 years, still goes to bed early ("I love my eight hours and I get every single one," Johnson says) and wakes up before dawn.

"I get up at 4 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. every single morning," Johnson tells CNBC Make It.

That allows Johnson to get in a half hour of "just me time," which he uses to think about and prep for what he has to accomplish that day.

Johnson also gets up early so that he can workout for two hours. As part of his workout, Johnson used to jog five miles to his office in Beverly Hills, California each day, according to Newsweek. But thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic (and due to knee injuries from his playing years), he has switched to powering walking with his wife five days a week.

After his walks, Johnson says he uses Uncle Bud's CBD products to help with swelling. "I put it on my knees and my lower back after I'm done." He liked the products so much, he decided to become an equity owner and brand ambassador for the company, he announced Wednesday via a press release.

Johnson is also the CEO and the founder of Magic Johnson Enterprises (MJE), an investment conglomerate valued at an estimated $1 billion dollars, according to its website.

Starting in the '90s, the company invested in and formed partnerships with major companies like Sony Pictures and Starbucks to help bring movie theaters and Starbucks to underserved communities. Today MJE invests in everything from financial services firms to hospitality to esports and sports teams. Johnson is also a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"I love working," Johnson says. "I spend all my time working and with my family. That's it. I love those two things."

Johnson is known for his strong work ethic.

During his high school days, Johnson said he would "practice all day" to master his craft. "I dribbled to the store with my right hand and back with my left. Then I slept with my basketball," he told USA Weekend.

At 15, he earned the nicknamed "Magic" by a local sports writer after he scored 36 points, 18 rebounds and 16 assists in one game to help his team get to the state championship.

After being drafted as the first round draft pick in 1979 and winning five titles in his first eight years at the NBA, Johnson shocked the sports world when he announced that he was HIV positive in 1991. Though he initially announced his retirement, after receiving treatment, Johnson returned to the Lakers for separate stints in 1994 (as a coach) and in 1996, before retiring officially.

In an interview with Newsweek in 2011, Johnson said he doesn't focus on the past.

"I don't look back that much at all, and I don't spend a lot of time on regrets," Johnson said. "I do regret putting my family and my wife, Cookie, through that entire experience and having to deal with certain things. But that's really the only regret I have."

