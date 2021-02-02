How Instagram influencers can fake their way to online fame

The lure of making large sums of money by posting pictures online has turned the job of being a full-time social media influencer into one of the most aspirational career choices for young people around the world Influencers on Instagram who have over a million followers can make more than $250,000 per post from brands, while someone like Kylie Jenner can make around $1 million for a single sponsored Instagram post. Now HBO's new documentary "Fake Famous," which premieres on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET., aims to show just how easy it can be to game the social media economy in order to become a famous online "influencer." Here's a look at some of the tactics writer-director Nick Bilton uses to, as he put it, "take some random people with a tiny following online and turn them into famous influencers." (Spoiler alert: The experiment worked.)

Buying followers

"You don't have to go to the dark web, or anything, you just go to the straight up internet and you can buy pretty much anything you want," Bilton says in "Fake Famous" as he takes out a credit card to buy thousands of fake followers, or "bots," for the documentary's three subjects. Going through the website Famoid.com (which is one of several such sites that sell fake social media followers by the droves), Bilton says he paid about $119.60 to buy about 7,500 followers and 2,500 likes for one of the doc's guinea pigs, actress actress Dominique Druckman. The bot followers are "an algorithm that pretends to be a real person on the internet," says Bilton. "These bots are created by hackers and programmers who write code that scour the internet to steal countless random identities by pilfering peoples photos, names and bios." Bilton estimates that there are "hundreds of millions" of bots online and they can be used for any number of purposes, from foreign countries spreading misinformation around U.S. elections to making people, including aspiring influencers as well as already famous celebrities, "appear more popular than they really are." The followers purchased by Bilton trickle in over a few days, so as not to be flagged by social media companies that periodically purge fake accounts from their platforms. Bilton continued to purchase bots and likes to grow engagment for Druckman — and for two other wannabe influencers: student Wiley Heiner and designer Chris Bailey — until she reached 250,000 followers. "[S]he's still getting followers," Bilton told Variety. "Some of them are bots and some of them are real, but the prophecy fulfilled itself."

Faking a fabulous lifestyle