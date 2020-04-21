'We're binge-eating chips not quinoa': How influencers have pivoted in generation lockdown

What's the future for influencers who are used to filling their social media feeds with images of their luxury trips, shopping hauls or new cars when they are now staying at home under lockdown?

"The premise that influencer marketing is largely based on — aspiration — is now fundamentally flawed. No one can aspire to a perfect life anymore. There are no more yoga or spin classes after the school run, no more matcha lattes, Botox appointments are on hold, and whole families are living in close, often messy, quarters. We're binge-eating chips not quinoa," stated Sarah Baumann, managing director of marketing agency VaynerMedia in London, in an email to CNBC.

Influencers earn money from brands for posting sponsored content. A "micro" influencer, with around 10,000 followers can make $250 per post, with figures going up to about $250,000 for someone with more than a million. That's according to a report by cybersecurity company Cheq that was published pre-pandemic.

For some, influencers' "aspirational" content has been a step too far during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Ricky Gervais, creator of "The Office," highlighted the gap between medics' lives and some celebrities in an interview. "These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining. Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families' health selflessly. But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don't want to hear it," he told U.K. publication The Sun last week.

"There have been some instances of people basically being really stupid and not realizing that they are in the limelight. That being said, I think … there's a lot of influencers who have actually risen up to the occasion," according to Rahul Titus, head of influence at ad agency Ogvily. Titus cited Finland, where the government has classified influencers as essential "critical operators," during the crisis, along with medical workers and bus drivers.

"(It) sounds hilarious, but it makes perfect sense ... These are people who've got direct access to a community of fans instantly. And if you want to get a message out, especially with a younger generation, actually influencers are the right way to get there," Titus told CNBC by phone.