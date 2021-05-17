You should figure out your net worth ASAP—here's why

Watch the video above to better understand why your net worth matters, and check out a full transcript below.

Your net worth isn't a reflection of how much you earn. Rather, it's the difference between your assets, including cash in checking and savings accounts, financial investments and the value of any real estate or vehicles you own, minus your debt, including credit card balances, student loans and mortgages.

There are several numbers you should know to help you understand whether or not you're in good financial shape, including your credit score and the amount you have saved for retirement . Another figure you should be aware of: your net worth .

Jose Garcia, credit and personal finance mentor: Last time I calculated my net worth, I was at $580,000 or so.

Kara Stevens, finance coach and founder of Frugal Feminista: I'm almost a baby millionaire, because of my net worth.

José Hernández, chartered retirement planning counselor: If everything goes well, I should hit the six figures mark this year.

Jose Garcia: If you're not building up your net worth and building up assets, you're always going to be working.

Narrator: How much are you worth? Whether you're earning money, spending it or saving it, it's important to know your net worth.

For folks under 35, the average net worth is $76,300. But the median net worth is only $13,900. Where do you fit in? Understanding all of this can help you reach your money goals.

Here's why knowing your net worth matters.

Douglas Boneparth, president and founder of Bone Fide Wealth: What's interesting about net worth is that you could look like you're worth a million bucks. But in reality, everything you own could be leveraged or have a loan associated with it. We call that all flash, no cash.

Net worth is simply taking the things that you own — assets — and subtracting the things that you owe, or liabilities.

Assets are everything from cash that you may have in your checking and savings account and investments in your brokerage account. It could be your house, your car, basically anything that's worth value.

Liabilities are the things that you owe, typically loans like automobile loans, student loans and your mortgage.

Winnie Sun, managing partner, Sun Group Wealth Partners: When I was younger, I wasn't really thinking about how much I own and how much I still owed. But it would have been super powerful, because if you do know where you are, next time you're at the mall, or next time you're online, you might not spend money on something that you really don't need.

Tasha Cochran, co-founder of One Big Happy Life: Here at One Big Happy Life, we first started publicly tracking our net worth in 2017. And our net worth was negative $77,000.

We wanted to show people, using net worth, that you can have debt and build wealth and see that number increase over time.

Over the past four years, our net worth has increased over $500,000. And the way that we've increased our net worth has been primarily focusing on making sure that we're putting a good chunk of money every month towards building our wealth.