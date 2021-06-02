This 24-year-old earns $3,000 a month as a professional video game coach—here's what it's like

For the past six months, 24-year-old Natesha Amber, also known as Cherry, has been living her dream. As a professional video game coach, she's able to work whatever hours she likes and earn a steady income of $3,000 a month after taxes — all while playing her favorite game, "Apex Legends." Amber's knack for racking up kills allows her to earn $15 an hour gaming from her home outside Toronto, Canada, as a contractor for LegionFarm, a San Francisco-based service which pairs players with pros who either help them get better or keep them company during gaming sessions. Her responsibilities range from assessing clients' mechanics and giving them tips to be better at the game to lending her skills to help them win battle after battle. Amber first started playing video games as a child, and has been drawn to different kinds of games throughout her life. "I started out on Nintendo and SEGA like a lot of people, playing 'Donkey Kong' and 'Sonic' and stuff," she tells CNBC Make It. Amber got her first desktop computer at 14 and quickly got hooked on "League of Legends," a popular online battle strategy game. Around four years ago, Amber picked up her first first-person shooter (FPS) game, "Overwatch." Initially, she was terrible at it, she says. But she was determined to get better after dealing with harassment and insults from other players online, which often came just because she was a woman in gaming.

Natesha Amber earns $3,000 per month as a coach for gamers playing 'Apex Legends'. Natesha Amber

"At first it was a hobby, and then I became super competitive," she says. "Being a girl, there's always a lot of hate thrown around. I had a vision in my mind that I was going to show those guys that [women] are just as good." Through hundreds of hours of grinding — video game parlance for performing repetitive tasks to level up or otherwise improve in games — Amber rose through the ranks. She also transitioned to "Apex Legends," her current favorite game and what she coaches. "I started at the very bottom, I was a total noob," she says. "It's very impressive for someone to get that good at FPS games that quickly." As she got better and better, a friend mentioned LegionFarm to her, and she was immediately intrigued. At the time, Amber was working as a live chat agent, and the possibility of playing video games for a living was appealing. Despite the unusual nature of the job, the interview process for LegionFarm is similar to other, more traditional positions, Amber says. Her stats were reviewed and her skills and mechanics were tested in competition against established pros. "Being under pressure when you're trying to play a game can be really scary," she says. "If you're all tensed up it can really throw you off." Luckily, Amber performed well and soon joined LegionFarm as a coach. She started at the company's lowest coaching level, earning just $5 an hour, and over the course of the next few months worked her way up by putting in more than 300 hours.

A screenshot of one of Amber's live streamed sessions playing 'Apex Legends'. Natesha Amber