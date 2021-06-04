‘A rainbow logo isn’t enough’—why LGBTQ workers say some Pride celebrations fall short

June is LGBTQ Pride month, chosen to commemorate the Stonewall Riots that took place in New York City on June 28th, 1969 in response to police violence against LGBTQ people. One year later, demonstrators organized a march down Christopher Street to celebrate "Gay Pride" — a protest that has evolved into the Pride marches that can today be seen in communities around the world.



The Stonewall Riots were neither the first nor the only time LGBTQ people fought back against police harassment and the fight for LGBTQ rights has happened in workplaces as well. In the United States, some of the most visible milestones in the push for progress have been when workers have fought against discrimination from employers and business owners. Though progress has been made since 1969, research suggests that workplaces are still failing LGBTQ people — and that temporary Pride month rainbow logos are not enough to support employees.

Discrimination and harassment

It wasn't until last Pride month, June 2020, that the Supreme Court ruled that that U.S. workers cannot be fired for being homosexual or transgender. However, at-will employment still gives employers opportunities to fire employees for nearly any other reason they wish to give except for race, religion, sex or national origin. And research suggests that LGBTQ workers often still face discrimination at work. According to a recent survey of LGBTQ professionals by LinkedIn, 25% of out respondents say they have been intentionally denied career advancement opportunities (such as promotions and raises) because of their identity. A significant 31% of out respondents say they have faced blatant discrimination and microaggressions in the workplace. The majority of those polled, 54% of managers and 52% of employees, say that their company should offer educational opportunities and bias training. Beyond harassment and discrimination, many LGBTQ workers also report being unsatisfied with how they feel their organization supports — or rather, does not support — the LGBTQ community. According to an analysis of company reviews by Glassdoor, LGBTQ employees are less satisfied at work compared to their non-LGBTQ counterparts. "Unfortunately, it's not surprising," says Scott Dobroski, vice president of corporate communications for Glassdoor and a member of the organization's LGBTQ+ employee resource group. "We conducted another survey that shows nearly 50% of LGBTQ+ employees believe being out at work could hurt their career. And more than half of LGBTQ+ employees report they have witnessed or experienced anti-LGBTQ+ comments by coworkers. So when you aggregate the data, the trends and the experiences of LGBTQ+ people, unfortunately, I am not surprised."

"A rainbow logo isn't enough"