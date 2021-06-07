These are the dates families will receive the advanced child tax credit payments

Taxpayers who qualify for the newly expanded child tax credit will receive a letter in the mail from the IRS in the following days informing them of their eligibility, the agency announced Monday. It will be based on either their most recent tax return or information they submitted to the agency's non-filers tool to claim a 2020 economic impact payment.

An estimated 36 million families qualify for the benefit, which is worth up to $300 per month for each qualifying dependent child under age 6 in 2021, and up to $250 for each child between the ages of 6 and 17. Families can expect a second letter from the IRS estimating their monthly payment in the coming weeks, the agency said.

The first payment is slated for July 15. After that, taxpayers can expect the payments in their bank accounts roughly halfway through each month through December, per the IRS. Here are the official dates:

July 15

Aug. 13

Sept. 15

Oct. 15

Nov. 15

Dec. 15

The payments will be made either by direct deposit or by paper check, depending on what information the IRS has on file for each recipient. Eligible families will receive a lump sum for the first six months of 2021 when they file their returns in 2022.