Senators Warren, Smith, Markey warn of 'extraordinary financial hardship' when federal student loan payments resume

When the coronavirus pandemic first swept the United States in March 2020, student debt relief was among the first policies enacted to help struggling Americans. Since March 27, 2020, federal student loan interest rates have been set to 0% and payments have been paused. But the policy is set to expire on Oct. 1, 2021.

On Monday, Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren, Tina Smith and Edward J. Markey sent letters to the CEOs of all federal student loan servicers requesting information about the steps the companies are taking to transition millions of federal student loan borrowers back into repayments once the moratorium ends.

"Millions of borrowers have had relief from their student loan payments and interest for more than a year during the Covid-19 pandemic – but they now risk being thrown into extraordinary financial hardship when their payments resume," reads the letter, sent to CNBC Make It. "We support canceling $50,000 of debt for each borrower to relieve this burden on our economy, but in the interim, we are requesting information on how your company is preparing for this transition to repayment and the steps it is taking to ensure that it adequately supports borrowers."

Warren previously questioned student loan servicer executives Jack Remondi, CEO of Navient and James Steeley, CEO of the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency about their treatment of borrowers during a Senate subcommittee hearing.