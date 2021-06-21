These are the top 10 CEOs of 2021, according to Glassdoor

Following a year stricken by the Coronavirus pandemic, CEOs across the country faced unprecedented challenges, and despite uncertainty, some rose to the occasion, pivoting their work environments to better serve employees.

Glassdoor created its list of the 100 highest-rated CEOs from employee reviews between May 2, 2020 and May 1, 2021. According to reviews, employees felt that the highest-ranked CEOs adapted to change, redefined visions and led with transparency, all while being dedicated to the health and safety of employees.

These factors propelled CEO Rich Lesser of Boston Consulting Group, a global management consulting firm, to claim the #1 spot for the first time, reaching a 99% approval rating. Employee reviews share that constructive feedback, a collaborative work environment and mobility benefits were factors that affected how employees viewed the company.

Adobe CEO, Shantanu Narayen, claimed the second spot with an approval rating of 98%. Following a year where thousands of Adobe employees shifted to digital workspaces, the software company not only made above revenue estimates, but resonated closely with employees as well. Employees on the platform felt that there was a good work-life balance and health-care benefits.

Across multiple industries, leaders in tech, finance and manufacturing top the list with the most winners. Check out the top 10 CEOs in 2021, according to Glassdoor reviews: