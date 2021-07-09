Miami's first-ever chief heat officer on the climate issues that scare her the most—and what gives her hope

Gilbert shared with CNBC Make It what she sees now that is scaring her the most and what is giving her hope.

The addition of such a position is timely: Over the last week in June, at least 90 people died in Washington and Oregon , thanks to a record heat wave. In about the last two decades, more than 166,000 have been killed by heatwaves around the globe, according to the World Health Organization .

To help protect vulnerable populations from the effects of heat, Gilbert has done things like set a goal to increase tree canopy to 30% (from 20%) throughout the county, "concentrating in those areas that have the highest urban heat island ," Gilbert tells CNBC Make It . She's also looking into updating the country guidelines for cool and green roofs and pavement, she says.

In particular, "we know extreme heat does not impact people equally — poorer communities and Black and Hispanic people bear the brunt of the public health impacts," Cava said, according to a written statement .

"As the impacts of heat grow, they are further compounded by hurricanes, floods, and sea level rise," Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said when the chief heat officer position was announced . Gilbert's role is to "help expand, accelerate, and coordinate our efforts to protect people from heat and save lives," Cava said.

When Miami-Dade County appointed Jane Gilbert as its first ever chief heat officer earlier this year, the Miami Herald noted its importance: Heat is "deadly serious, and climate change is making it worse," the editorial board wrote .

"The heat dome over the Pacific Northwest is pretty scary," Gilbert says referring to the atmospheric event that caused the extreme hot weather there. She wonders, too, if it will be "a repeated event."

But before the latest heat waves, fear about rising temperatures had been growing, even among the public.

In her previous role as Miami's chief resilience officer (where she was in charge of improving the city's ability to mange through disasters and chronic stressors, like sea level rise and climate change), when she went into the community to discuss with residents the impact climate change could have on their neighborhoods, "heat came up a lot" as an area of concern, Gilbert says, as did the compounded risks of heat with a hurricane that might cause a widespread power outage.

Miami temperatures are rising. Compared with when Gilbert moved to Miami in 1995, there are now 27 more days a year with temperatures over 90 degrees, she says.

"If we stay on our current emissions trajectory, we're going to go from seven days a year with a heat index [what the temperature feels like to the human body, a combination of heat and humidity] of 105 or more, which is very dangerous, to 88 days — almost three months — a year by mid century," Gilbert says. "So that gets very dangerous."

Exposure to extreme heat can cause heat exhaustion, heat cramps, heat stroke and death, according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS). Extreme heat can also "exacerbate preexisting chronic conditions, such as various respiratory, cerebral and cardiovascular diseases," the NIEHS says.

Rising heat is particularly dangerous for people who have to work outside, like agricultural and construction workers, landscapers and park employees, Gilbert says. Also, rising heat is dangerous for the elderly and otherwise infirm, Gilbert says.

Another top concern for Gilbert is the impact of climate change on the safety of buildings, in light of the deadly collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, which is in Miami/Dade County.

It is scary, Gilbert says, because, "in part, the cause of that could have been salt water flooding onto its foundation for too long." Such increased flooding could be a consequence of changing sea levels due to climate change.

That means "there could be more buildings at risk than we know," Gilbert says.

To be clear, the official cause or causes of the building collapse have not yet been determined. But questions are being asked about a connection to climate change.

We're living "in unknown territory to a certain extent, in terms of seeing [physical] demands on buildings that we didn't expect, whether it is climate change-induced ... flooding once a year where we would have expected no floods, or more frequent, higher-speed windstorms occurring," structural engineer Benjamin W. Schafer, a professor of civil and systems engineering and director of the Ralph S. O'Connor Sustainable Energy Institute at Johns Hopkins University, told the Scientific American.

"We have bigger hurricanes. We have longer heat waves. It's a challenge for us, as structural engineers, to keep up with those changing demands," Schafer said.