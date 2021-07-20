'Doge is my savings account': This 33-year-old is no longer a 'dogecoin millionaire'–but he's still buying the dips

The top cryptocurrencies by market value, including bitcoin and ether, are plunging on Tuesday amid a sell-off. Among those is meme-inspired cryptocurrency dogecoin, which is down about 77% since its all-time high of nearly 74 cents in May.

But investor Glauber Contessoto, whose dogecoin holdings previously surpassed a value of $1 million, isn't worried.

"You just gotta zoom out and chill," Contessoto, 33, tells CNBC Make It. Though he isn't a financial expert, he's optimistic that dogecoin has already hit bottom. The coin hit 16 cents Tuesday morning before inching up to 17 cents.

Between his savings and borrowed funds, Contessoto says that he invested over $250,000 in dogecoin on February 5 when it was priced at about 4.5 cents. About two months later, on April 15, he says he became a dogecoin millionaire on paper.

Since, Contessoto has refused to sell, despite dogecoin's ups and downs. Even in May, when the value of his holdings surpassed $2 million, he still didn't budge. Now, with dogecoin trading around 17 cents, he continues to buy the dip.

"I can't pass up a good bargain," Contessoto says. Last week, he bought over $5,300 worth of dogecoin when it was around 17 cents, he says.

"Doge is my savings account," he says.

As of around 2:50 p.m. EST on Tuesday, his dogecoin holdings were worth $700,217.09.