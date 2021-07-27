Simone Biles withdrew from final 'to focus on my mental health' — here's how to tell if you need a break

Simone Biles, who is considered the most accomplished gymnast of all time, withdrew from the team gymnastics competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to a mental health concern Tuesday.

"Whenever you get in a high stress situation you kind of freak out and don't really know how to handle all of those emotions, especially at the Olympic Games," Biles told reporters on Tuesday. "I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and wellbeing."

In an Instagram post Monday, Biles described feeling "like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times," she wrote. "I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn't affect me but damn sometimes it's hard."

It's not clear if Biles will return to the individual events following this announcement. Biles said that USA Gymnastics Team, which won a silver medal, will be taking "a mental rest day" on Wednesday.

"It's okay sometimes to even sit out the big competitions to focus on yourself, because it shows how strong of a competitor and person that you really are, rather than just battle through it," Biles said.

But you don't have to be an elite athlete to encounter critical moments of on-demand stress, says Leah Lagos, a sport and performance psychologist in Manhattan.

"It's normal for our bodies to be put in this fight-or-flight state when we're feeling judged or evaluated or needing to perform at our top level in front of other people," Lagos says.

So, how can you tell if you need to take a break to care for your mental health and what does that look like? Here's what you need to know.