There are 2 competing crypto tax amendments to the Senate's infrastructure bill—here’s what each would mean for the industry

Two competing amendments to the Senate's infrastructure bill that would affect cryptocurrency tax rules have provoked concern within the crypto community.

Initially, lawmakers proposed a provision that would impose stricter rules on how "digital assets" are taxed to help fund the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The provision would require brokers to report gains in a type of 1099 form, in addition to reporting transactions of more than $10,000 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which is already mandated. But the provision was met with backlash, as crypto advocates pushed for lawmakers to clarify the definition of a "broker."

Currently, the bill defines a broker as "any person who (for consideration) is responsible for regularly providing any service effectuating transfers of digital assets on behalf of another person," which advocates say is too broad.

In an effort to change the definition, Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Pat Toomey, R-Pa. and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., introduced an amendment on Wednesday that explicitly excludes miners and developers. Their amendment has strong support from the crypto community.

But on Thursday, Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Mark Warner, D-Va. and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., submitted their own amendment. It reportedly changes the "broker" definition slightly, but not to the extent deemed necessary by those within the crypto space.

While the vote on both amendments is still underway, here's what each could mean for the crypto industry and investors in the U.S. if passed.