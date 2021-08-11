'Investors must be vigilant and cautious' following the massive $600 million DeFi hack, experts say

Poly Network, a decentralized finance, or DeFi, platform, announced on Tuesday that it was hacked.

Initially, over $600 million was stolen, making it one of the largest DeFi hacks to date. Assets stolen included about $253 million in tokens on Binance Smart Chain, $266 million in Ethereum tokens and $85 million in USDC on the Polygon network, according to cryptocurrency wallet addresses disclosed by Poly.

DeFi applications and protocols aim to recreate traditional financial systems, such as banks and exchanges, with cryptocurrency. Most run on the Ethereum blockchain.

Experts say that the hacker was able to exploit an issue the cryptography, or coding, of the network.

To authorize the movement of funds, users sign off using cryptographic signatures, or a string of letters and numbers similar to a password. In this case, the hacker likely targeted a weakness in the cryptography that allowded them to sign off on the transfer of assets.

As of Wednesday morning, however, the hacker returned over $4.7 million back to the Poly Network.

Although this was one of the largest hacks to date, it is nothing new to the DeFi space. DeFi-related theft, hacks and fraud hit an all-time high in the first seven months of the year, according to CipherTrace. From January to July, around $474 million has been lost.

Although the hackers appear to be returning a portion of the stolen funds, this situation is another reminder that it's important to fully understand the risks before investing in DeFi, experts say.

"The significant amount of funds stolen demonstrates that investors must be vigilant and cautious when allocating to this nascent space," John Wu, president of Ava Labs, a team supporting development of DeFi applications on the Avalanche blockchain, tells CNBC Make It. "[D]ecentralized software is experimental and there are significant risks."