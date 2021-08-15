2021 is shaping up to be another tricky tax year—here's what you can do to stay prepared

The 2020 tax season may only be a few months in the rear-view mirror, but it's not too soon to start looking forward to next year's return. With the ripple effects of Covid still impacting the economy in the form of tax credits, remote work and more, 2021 is shaping up to be another tricky tax year.

"It's the third year of complex implications from the pandemic, including tax changes, life changes, society changes and all that goes with it," says Mark Steber, chief tax officer for Jackson Hewitt Tax Services.

A number of factors will make 2021 tax returns more complicated than average, including the third stimulus payment that started going out in March. Though the stimulus payments aren't considered taxable income, if taxpayers include them as income they will end up paying more in taxes and will ultimately need to request a refund.

The advance child tax credits will also be something that tens of millions of families will need to be aware of when filing, as it could impact their final return.

"Taxpayers have never received advance payments of tax credits that go on their tax return," Steber says. "It is something you have to account for. If you're due it, that's fine, it's an advance on the balance. If you're not due it, you may have to pay that balance back."

He added that there are a number of other complicating factors that will carry over from last year, including unemployment benefits and working remotely in different states. All together, Steber says "there's a lot for taxpayers to take in."

Here are two key things you can start doing now so that you are ready when tax day rolls around in 2022.