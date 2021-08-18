Booster shots are coming in the fall — but what about people who got the J&J Covid vaccine?

The United States is launching a new distribution program for Covid-19 booster shots — and if you're one of the nearly 14 million people who got the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you probably have a few questions. On Wednesday, top U.S. health officials — including CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci — said booster shots will become available next month, citing data suggesting that vaccine-induced protection from the virus wanes over time. People who received two doses of an mRNA vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna are now eligible for a booster shot eight months after their last dose. Notably absent: a recommendation for anyone who received the J&J vaccine. More data on whether or not J&J recipients will need boosters — and if so, what kind of vaccine — is expected in the coming weeks. "With those data in hand, we will keep the public informed with a timely plan for J&J booster shots as well," the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement Wednesday. But with Covid's delta variant surging, J&J recipients may feel a sense of urgency, and a need for answers sooner rather than later. Conflicting information is already running rampant: While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to evaluate the efficacy of a second J&J shot later this month, some infectious disease experts are already recommending a booster shot from one of the two approved mRNA vaccines. "Patients cannot wait for perfect data," Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University, tells CNBC Make It. "People who need additional protection now need to be given the option." If you got the J&J vaccine and are wondering what to do, here's what experts want you to know:

Should you try and find a mRNA vaccine if you got J&J?

Just because you can seek out another vaccine doesn't necessarily mean you should at this stage. Determining whether or not you need a Covid booster is "a complex decision that takes into account your medical history, your family circumstances and who you're live with your Covid-19 exposures, as well as your risk tolerance," Wen says. An mRNA booster shot, for example, could lead to stronger side effects for some people, compared to their initial vaccinations. You should talk to your clinician or primary care doctor about your own personal circumstances before doing anything, Wen notes. Some people may already be jumping the gun. CDC data indicates that millions of people went ahead and received an additional dose of Covid vaccine, "through some finagling of the system," despite the official recommendation, says Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at the Nashville-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "Some of those undoubtedly are J&J vaccine recipients." In San Francisco, it's already above-board: J&J recipients can request to get a supplemental dose of an mRNA vaccine. The FDA is expected to grant full approval for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this fall, though the exact timeline is unclear. That would allow physicians and healthcare providers to prescribe mRNA boosters for people with immunocompromising health conditions, a potential boon for many who got the J&J shot. "That is really what needs to happen in this case: Clinicians need to be able to exercise their judgment in order to recommend what is best for their patients," Wen says.

How other countries are handling mix-and-match boosters