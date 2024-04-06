3 signs it's time to break up with your doctor—'your health is one of your most important assets,' physician says

Choosing the right doctor for you is very important for your health, but it's not always an easy process. Sometimes a doctor that was once a good fit no longer meets the needs you have now — one red flag is that they start dismissing your concerns.

"Your health is one of your most important assets, and it should be prioritized in a way that makes you feel comfortable," says Dr. LaTasha Seliby Perkins who is a family physician at Georgetown University.

There are some pretty straightforward ways to determine if you should stick with your current care provider or start searching for a new one.

Here are three signs that Seliby Perkins says means you should consider switching your doctor.