Elon Musk warned of a 'Terminator'-like AI apocalypse — now he's building a Tesla robot

For years, Tesla CEO Elon Musk warned people about the dangers of AI-powered robots, even predicting "scary outcomes" like in "The Terminator." Now, he seems to be taking matters into his own hands before humanity is overrun.

The electric vehicle company will manufacture a humanoid robot prototype dubbed the "Tesla Bot," Musk announced at Tesla's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Day on Thursday. According to Musk, the prototype will be completed sometime in 2022, though the billionaire entrepreneur is known for blowing past his own publicly stated deadlines ⁠on large, flashy projects.

For example, in 2016, Musk promised full self-driving vehicles by 2018, writing on Twitter: "In ~2 years, summon should work anywhere connected by land & not blocked by borders, eg you're in LA and the car is in NY."

When that didn't happen, the billionaire entrepreneur promised that Tesla would supply the roads with 1 million "Robotaxis" by 2020. Last spring, he softened his tone during Tesla's first-quarter earnings call, noting that "punctuality is not my strong suit."

Musk has claimed that Tesla's autonomous vehicles will hit the market shortly after they get regulatory approval across the United States. How his robot will face regulation remains unclear, but one thing is certain: Musk insists it will be amiable.

"It's intended to be friendly, of course," Musk said during the Tesla Bot announcement. "And navigate through a world built for humans."

The sentiment ⁠— and, for that matter, the entire nature of the announcement ⁠— may come as a surprise to anyone familiar with Musk's long-standing public views on AI-powered robots.