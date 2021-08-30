Kia Lauren Brown was only 19 when she learned that she could make $8,000 for a one-time egg donation to a fertility clinic. Immediately, she knew exactly how she'd use the money: her community college expenses, including tuition and books.

"I knew I needed to finish and get my degree to move forward on to the next steps in my life," Brown tells CNBC Make It. The only problem: She wouldn't be eligible to donate until she turned 21.

So, for two years, her mother paid for her education at Paramus, New Jersey-based Bergen Community College out of pocket, with no help from student loans. When Brown turned 21, with the support of both her mother and her gynecologist, she took the leap.

Initially, the family that wanted her egg expressed a desire to remain anonymous. That changed when Brown said she had no personal desire for children at the time, and didn't want parental rights ⁠— which is how she met James Cole Jr., CEO of The Jasco Group, a New York City-based investment management firm. Cole was a Black gay man who wanted a child, and Brown helped him achieve that goal.

Now 27, Brown found herself needing to pay for school again ⁠this past spring — this time, a journalism program at the Connecticut School of Broadcasting in Farmington, Connecticut. Most egg donors don't maintain relationships with the recipient of their eggs, but Brown and Cole instantly clicked all those years ago. When Cole and his partner said they wanted a second child, Brown's decision to donate another egg was easy.

Cole paid Brown directly for the second donation, netting her an extra $2,000. In total, Brown has earned $18,000 from the two donations, which has "helped me with so many aspects of my life and getting to where I need to be in my career and paying for my tuitions," she says. Here's what Brown says she didn't expect: The fulfillment of helping someone start a family.

"The feeling that you get when you hear that there was a successful child that came from your eggs feels better than what you did at the time with that money," she says.