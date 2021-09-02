Ask yourself these 5 prejudice-fighting questions after watching any movie, says a Stanford psychologist

When "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" hits movie theaters on Friday, it has the potential to do more than simply sell tickets at the box office.

The superhero movie, Marvel's first film featuring a predominantly Asian cast, is based on a character from a series of 1970s comic books with prejudiced undertones, screenwriter Dave Callaham told Inverse last month. During the film's production, Callaham said, filmmakers put together a "physical list" of racially charged content they were "looking to destroy" in their production.

"With [the history of] Asian representation in the media, it's not just that we've been invisible for a long time. It's beyond that," Callaham said. "We're the butt of jokes and stereotypes that are damaging."

"Shang-Chi" is the latest Marvel film built to address issues of racial stereotypes and injustice, following the success of 2018's "Black Panther," the highest-grossing movie directed by a Black filmmaker of all time. Other blockbuster films like "Crazy Rich Asians" and "In the Heights" have achieved similar effects in recent years, fueling national conversations around race and identity.

Experts say this is a positive development: Diversity in media can help people use characters and stories on screen to challenge their inherent biases, and explore their own questions around race and identity in their personal and work lives.

The new Marvel film's release coincides with a continued rise of anti-Asian incident reports in the United States, according to Stop AAPI Hate, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that tracks incidents of hate and discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. The organization released new data last month showing that such physical assaults, vandalism and online hate incidents have all increased in 2021, compared to 2020.

One expert, Stanford University staff psychologist Helen Hsu, notes that representation in Hollywood has improved in recent years — but still has plenty of room to grow. Hsu has served as a mental health expert for Netflix and multiple universities, and spent much of her 20-year career specializing in combating anti-Asian discrimination and bias. She's also a self-described huge comic book fan.

Here, she details why Hollywood is vital to shaping America's point of view on minority communities, and recommends five questions you should ask yourself after watching any movie: