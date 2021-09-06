Avoid these 3 critical mistakes when shopping for airfare, says Scott's Cheap Flights founder

The next time you're on an airplane, think about how much money you spent on your ticket — and then imagine how much the person next to you paid. The prices might be wildly different. That's because plane ticket prices are "uniquely volatile," according to Scott Keyes, founder and CEO of Scott's Cheap Flights, a Portland, Ore.-based newsletter that sends daily airfare deals to 2 million-plus subscribers. Finding good prices, he says, has become an art form in and of itself. "Airfare is unlike anything else we buy," Keyes tells CNBC Make It. "It is uniquely priced. It doesn't behave like other things, and as a result we face uncertainty [when buying]." You may buy a round-trip flight for $500, only to see the same seats going for $250 the next day. Or, you hold off on buying that $500 flight because you hope the price goes down, and end up watching it climb up to $750. "Nobody sets out to book expensive flights," Keyes says. "We wind up booking expensive flights."

The reason, Keyes says: Often, people avoid making purchases against their better judgment, or allow irrational thoughts to get the better of them. Here, he breaks down a few psychological and mental biases that prey on consumers looking for airfare:

Don't procrastinate or engage in wishful thinking

One of the worst things you can do while searching for airfare: waiting until the last minute to purchase your seats, hoping that prices will drop. This, along with tactics like clearing your cookies or searching in a private browser tab, is what Keyes calls "wishful thinking." "Waiting until the last minute, in the hopes there will be a sale, is not going to do anything to get flights cheaper," Keyes says. "It bears no real relationship to the reality that flights are almost certainly going to get more expensive in that time, and as a result, you might end up overpaying."

He says that while you can realistically hope fares will get cheaper when you give yourself plenty of time to find a flight, you shouldn't hold onto that hope once your departure date is looming. "The bygone era of cheap last minute standby flights has not existed for a long time," he says. "[Waiting] is a recipe for disaster. You want to make sure your strategy is grounded in actual best practices." Searching for airfare can be anxiety inducing, and the urge to put off the process can be tempting. Keyes recommends searching during what he calls the "Goldilocks window," which he suggests is the period during which the best rates on flights tend to be found. It isn't too long before the travel date, nor is it too close, he says. For domestic flights, Keyes says the Goldilocks window is usually between one and three months ahead of your travel dates. For international flights, it's between two and eight months ahead of time. "Most airlines start selling their flights 12 months ahead of travel," Keyes says. "But if you book your flights a year in advance, the prices on those are generally not good."

Don't worry about what you paid in the past, or buy out of fear