'Masculine anxiety' is a problem in American workplaces. Here's one expert's plan to fix it

Men are apparently feeling an increased pressure to be more "masculine" at work — and it's furthering the gender divide in American workplaces.

On Thursday, LinkedIn hosted an interview with author and actor Justin Baldoni to break down masculinity at work, and figure out how to fix it. Baldoni, a star of TV's "Jane the Virgin," gave a 2017 TED Talk called "Why I'm Done Trying to Be 'Man Enough,'" which inspired a web series, podcast and book published in April called "Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity."

Acting helped Baldoni realize that masculinity was "just another performance," he told LinkedIn, leading him to deconstruct what men are expected to be in society and at work.

His conclusion: Companies need to lead the charge and "undefine masculinity" to heal workplace cultures.

Baldoni's comments echo the results of a recent survey of 1,007 self-identified American men, which found that 94% of respondents felt "masculine anxiety" at work.

The survey, conducted by Catalyst, a nonprofit that focuses on gender issues in the workplace, defined masculine anxiety as "the distress men feel when they do not live up to society's standards for masculinity," including traits like assertiveness, strength and independence.

More alarming, according to the survey: Male employees perpetuating those standards often do so at the expense of female colleagues. More than a quarter of respondents (28%) said they'd "likely do nothing" if they heard a colleague make a sexist remark at work, citing masculine anxiety as a major factor in their hesitation to interrupt sexism in the workplace.

There's nothing inherently wrong with being masculine, Baldoni noted — but expectations need to change, he said, especially knowing the negative impact that traits traditionally associated with masculinity can have on others.

Here's how the actor and activist wants to challenge masculinity at work: