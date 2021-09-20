Why bitcoin's down and 4 other key things that happened in crypto this past week

1. House Democrats propose plan to close crypto tax loophole

On Sept. 13, the House Ways and Means Committee proposed legislation that would close a tax loophole for cryptocurrency investors by imposing "wash sale" rules on commodities, currencies and digital assets, according to a released outline. Currently, investors can sell cryptocurrency for a loss and claim a tax benefit. Then, investors can immediately buy back the asset if it rebounds. So-called "wash sale" rules would prevent investors from buying the same asset back right away. Subjecting cryptocurrency and other assets to this proposed change would raise $16.8 billion over a decade, according to estimates by the Joint Committee on Taxation.

2. Senators demand cryptocurrency regulation guidance from SEC

On Tuesday, Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, told the Senate Banking Committee that the SEC is working overtime to create a set of rules for cryptocurrency markets to protect investors. "Currently, we just don't have enough investor protection in crypto finance, issuance, trading, or lending," Gensler said in prepared remarks. "Frankly, at this time, it's more like the Wild West or the old world of 'buyer beware' that existed before the securities laws were enacted." Some lawmakers also pressed Gensler about whether certain crypto assets, like stablecoins, meet the definition of a security, which has been an ongoing subject of concern and confusion for regulators and the crypto community.

3. Ray Dalio says if bitcoin is really successful, regulators will ‘kill it’

On Wednesday, Ray Dalio told CNBC that he believes that regulators would ultimately take control of bitcoin if the cryptocurrency is successful. "I think at the end of the day if it's really successful, they will kill it and they will try to kill it. And I think they will kill it because they have ways of killing it," Dalio told Andrew Ross Sorkin on CNBC's "Squawk Box" at the SALT conference. "You have El Salvador taking it on and you have India and China getting rid of it. And you have the United States talking about how to regulate it and it could still be controlled," he said. Still, Dalio disclosed that he has "a certain amount of money in bitcoin," but noted that the allocation is smaller than his gold exposure. "It's an amazing accomplishment to have brought it from where that programming occurred to where it is through the test of time," he said.

4. OpenSea confirms insider trading on the NFT platform