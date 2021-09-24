China is cracking down on crypto again — here's what that actually means, and how it affects U.S. crypto investors

The cryptocurrency market took a hit on Friday after the People's Bank of China confirmed its continued crackdown in the space. According to a Q&A on its website, the PBOC said that all crypto-related activities are illegal in China, including services like offering trading of digital assets, order matching, token issuance and derivatives. In addition, overseas crypto exchanges providing services in mainland China are also illegal, the PBOC said. But it's nothing new from China. "This has to be the 20th time that China has banned bitcoin," Meltem Demirors, chief strategy officer at CoinShares, tells CNBC Make It. "There's always something 'different' about the bans, but this happens all the time and it's never really dramatic in the larger scheme of things." And it would be quite difficult for any government to effectively ban bitcoin due to its design, James Ledbetter, editor of fintech newsletter FIN and a CNBC contributor, previously told CNBC Make It. "I don't think even a concerted effort among different countries and different central banks could actually shut down bitcoin," Ledbetter said. "I don't think that's technologically possible. But there are ways that bitcoin could be regulated." So though each similar announcement from China causes an initial drop in the market, U.S. investors shouldn't worry much – in fact, they should worry more about the potential fallout from U.S. regulation of cryptocurrency, experts in the space say. Here's what you need to know, according to crypto experts.

China's crypto crackdown isn't new

Impact in the U.S.