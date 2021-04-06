China leaps into a central digital bank currency, but similar progress eludes the U.S.

Beijing city is launching a test of the PBoC's digital currency during the 2021 Lunar New Year, as shown by a screenshot of a sign-up page on JD's shopping app. Evelyn Cheng | CNBC

China's leadership in the digital currency space is turning a larger spotlight on U.S. initiatives, but similar efforts stateside aren't likely any time soon. With its entry into the still-sparsely populated world of central bank digital currency, China takes a society that already leans heavily on electronic payments and mainstreams it. This also gives the government a crystal ball into its citizens' spending habits and lends the nation's currency an edge on the global stage. On an even larger level, the move raises concerns that the yuan is now an even bigger challenger to the U.S. dollar, which enjoys a status as the world's reserve currency in which much of international commerce is denominated. However, Federal Reserve officials have been walking delicately into the digital currency arena, and that's not expected to change even with the added heat coming from China.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell recently said the central bank won't be doing anything in that regard without congressional approval. A joint project between the Boston Fed and MIT remains in early stages. "I just really don't think it changes that much, to be honest. It's two very different systems that you're dealing with between the U.S. and China," said David Grider, head of digital assets research at Fundstrat. "I don't necessarily think this changes the dynamics for the dollar's role in the world, which is probably one of the reasons [Powell is] not in such a hurry." Still, the U.S. risks falling behind the world globally if it ignores the disruptive nature of digital currencies. Less than a decade ago, it seemed unlikely that bitcoin and its peers would ever be anything more than a curiosity. Now the various cyber currencies are approaching a collective $2 trillion market cap, according to CoinMarketCap, which tracks the sector's value.

The benefits of adoption

Digital currencies have multiple benefits. They provide access to the financial system for people who can't afford accounts or otherwise don't have access to banks. At a time when digital transactions already are expected to total $9 trillion globally in just a few years, development would allow governments to catch up to what's already been happening around the world with payment systems like WiPay, AliPay and SwiftPay. But there also are privacy concerns. Central bank digital currencies don't work like bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as transactions would not be anonymous. Fed officials have expressed concern over privacy issues and implementation. That hasn't stopped global interest in digital currencies, though. At the very least, China's lead in the central bank digital currency space somewhat breathes down the neck of the dollar when it comes to cross-border payments. That influence is more likely to be felt in the immediate Asian sphere where China already dominates. The digital development also provides an insurance policy for China that should it run afoul of global regulations and find itself the subject of sanctions, it will still have a way to transact business. Getting more nations on board to facilitate cross-border payments through a multiple central bank digital currency bridge—or m-CBDC—"could enhance [China's] regional influence over time," Adarsh Sinha, currency strategist at Bank of America, said in a note to clients. "Ultimately, this is likely to be the actual (and more realistic) objective for China than any serious attempt to displace the [U.S. dollar's] status as the global reserve currency." China will need a "compatible and coordinated system" to use the People's Bank of China's digital currency, and there already are signals from other central banks that a move into the field is imminent, Sinha added. There are signs of movement elsewhere. Thailand, for instance, will begin testing its own retail digital currency for the public next year, with designs on full implementation in the next three to five years. This week, Japan also began experimenting with ways to integrate a digital currency into its system.

No threat, yet