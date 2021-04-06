CDC director says hospitalizations among seniors are declining as more than half of the age group is fully vaccinated

As the U.S. continues to increase the pace of its vaccination campaign, now averaging more than 3 million shots per day, those in the most vulnerable age group are leading the way. About 75% of Americans 65 and older have received at least one shot, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Data, and more than half are fully vaccinated.

In a call with reporters Monday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that emergency department visits and hospitalizations associated with that 65 and older demographic are declining.

Those trends are "good news with regard to the power of vaccination," Walensky said.

U.S. Covid cases

Following a dip in daily case numbers due to Easter Sunday, when many states did not report coronavirus data, a Johns Hopkins University tracker shows the U.S. recorded about 79,000 new Covid-19 cases on Monday. The seven-day average of daily new cases is currently at 64,600, up from the nation's low point of about 53,000 cases per day in late March but showing some signs of plateauing.