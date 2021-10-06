Department of Education announces Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program changes—3 things you need to know

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education announced a series of changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. PSLF allows borrowers with federal direct loans who make 120 qualifying monthly payments while working full-time for a qualifying employer to have the remainder of their balance forgiven. Qualifying employers include any federal, state, local or tribal government and not-for-profit organizations

"Today, the Department of Education is announcing a set of actions that, over the coming months, will restore the promise of PSLF," reads a statement from the Department of Education.

"We will offer a time-limited waiver so that student borrowers can count payments from all federal loan programs or repayment plans toward forgiveness. This includes loan types and payment plans that were not previously eligible. We will pursue opportunities to automate PSLF eligibility, give borrowers a way to get errors corrected, and make it easier for members of the military to get credit toward forgiveness while they serve. We will pair these changes with an expanded communications campaign to make sure affected borrowers learn about these opportunities and encourage them to apply."

The PSLF has previously been criticized for failing to live up to its name and purpose.

In 2018, the Department of Education released data that indicated 29,000 borrowers had applied to have their student loans forgiven under PSLF, but only 96 received forgiveness. That means that over 99% of borrowers who applied were rejected.

In response, Congress authorized an expansion of the program. However, a 2019 Government Accountability Office report found that approximately 99% of loan-forgiveness requests under that newly expanded program were rejected. According to the report, the Department of Education processed nearly 54,000 requests for forgiveness, approved just 661 and spent only $27 million of the $700 million Congress set aside for the expanded program.

"The changes address several flaws in the PSLF program. Some payments, for example, didn't count toward forgiveness because autopay programs rounded the payments down instead of up to the nearest penny," says higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz. "They should have made these changes long ago."

Here's what you need to know about the PSLF's "overhaul":