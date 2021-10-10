Depression rates have tripled during the pandemic — how to recognize the signs and respond to them

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on people's mental health — and a new study suggests the effects are widespread and longer-lasting than anticipated.

Depression rates tripled over the course of the first year of the pandemic, according to research from Boston University published in medical journal The Lancet Regional Health. Pre-pandemic, about 8% of U.S. adults experienced depression. But in a survey of 1,161 people taken between March and April of 2020, that statistic jumped to 28%.

And when researchers surveyed the same people a year later, they saw a jump to 32%.

People often experience elevated levels of depression after a traumatic event, Dr. Sandro Galea, dean of Boston University's School of Public Health and one of the study's authors, tells CNBC Make It. It can be caused by natural disasters, terrorist attacks or, in this case, a pandemic.

Usually, Galea says, depression rates rise during the event and then level out over time — but that's not happening with Covid.

"It is unusual to see sustained levels of depression 12 months into a traumatic experience," Galea says. The Covid pandemic is "unique in its ongoing nature," which likely contributes to people's continued and heightened levels of depression, he says.

Fortunately, experts say, you can take a few simple steps to help you feel better, whether you're coping with depression or just trying to stay afloat during the pandemic: