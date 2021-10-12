The best managers have 4 main skills, says CEO of 14 years—here's a breakdown in one chart

So you want to be a leader, whether than means inspiring an entire organization or managing a small team — but do you know what it takes to succeed? As the CEO of one of the world's largest organizational consulting firms, I've spent more than 14 years working with researchers and workplace experts to identify the skills and traits that have gotten people ahead. Drawing from assessments of nearly 30,000 people at entry-level, mid-level and C-suite, we compiled high-performance profiles that define what it takes to be great at each of these levels.

What a good leader looks like

The best leaders have four key skills: Adaptability: Being comfortable with unanticipated changes and diverse situations; being able to adjust to constraints and rebound from adversity. Curiosity: Approaching problems in novel ways; seeing patterns and understanding how to synthesize complex information; having the desire to achieve deep a understanding of things. Detail-oriented: Having the ability to systematically carry out tasks as assigned, with an understanding of the procedures and the importance of exactitude. Tolerance of ambiguity: Being comfortable with uncertainty and willing to make decisions and plans in the face of incomplete information. The chart below shows how these four traits relate to performance in the context of handling novel and uncertain situations, depending on an individual's level of experience:

