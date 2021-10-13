Mark Cuban says Ethereum has the 'most upside' as a crypto investment

Though the crypto market has exploded this year, not all digital coins and assets are equal, according to billionaire investor Mark Cuban.

When asked what cryptocurrency he'd suggest for beginners or new investors in the space, Cuban explained how he views many of the most popular digital coins.

"As an investment, I think Ethereum has the most upside," Cuban tells CNBC Make It. And bitcoin is "better gold than gold."

To learn about cryptocurrency and how the space's rich communities can impact the markets, Cuban would suggest meme-inspired dogecoin. Earlier this year, dogecoin became one of the top 10 currencies by market value, in part due to influence from the dogecoin community and its supporters.

Cuban would also recommend dogecoin for "fun," he says.

However, it's important to remember that financial experts generally consider cryptocurrency risky, volatile and speculative, and warn that investors should only invest what they can afford to lose.

Cuban has an extensive crypto portfolio himself, which includes digital coins, like bitcoin, ether, dogecoin and other altcoins; NFTs, or nonfungible tokens; and many blockchain companies.