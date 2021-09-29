This NFT investor spent $170,000 on a CryptoPunk to ‘flex’ online—it’s like ‘wearing that Rolex in real life’

This is an excerpt from CNBC Make It's weekly newsletter. Subscribe here.

$170,000 on a jpeg.

That's how much notable NFT collector Gmoney spent in January on a CryptoPunk NFT, or nonfungible token. Like most people in the crypto community, he is known only by his online alias and prefers to remain anonymous.

You may be thinking, "But why? Why did I purchase a 24 x 24 pixel image? Why does this image have any value at all?" Gmoney says.

NFTs are digital assets. They can be jpegs of pixelated characters like CryptoPunks, but they can also include anything online, such as art, collectibles and even memes. Each NFT is represented by code on a public online ledger called a blockchain, which tracks each time an NFT is bought and sold.

First and foremost, NFT investors see long-term value in the assets and the tech. As with any investment, they hope their NFTs will appreciate over time.

But beyond that, owning NFTs offers a form of social currency. There's value in the social status and acceptance from the crypto community that comes with owning a respected NFT, just like a Rolex or a Lamborghini in real life, Gmoney tells CNBC Make It. It's a "flex utility."

"When someone buys a Rolex in the real world, they don't spend the thousands of dollars because of the watch's utility value. A simple $5 watch could perform the same utility. It is to 'flex' their status," Gmoney says. "With an NFT, by posting it as my avatar on Twitter and Discord, I can quickly 'flex' with a picture."

"It has the same effect as wearing that Rolex in real life, but digitally," he says.