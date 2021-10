How two college friends got Serena Williams and Usain Bolt to back their business

Alex Rose and Sam Browne were quick off the mark to attract investment from tennis star Serena Williams and Olympic champion Usain Bolt for their sports booking platform Let's Do This.

This despite the fact that neither of them had a background in tech, unlike many start-up founders in the space.

Usually the story goes that a technology company was "founded by two computer scientists, who write the code themselves and live off noodles for months, and Sam and I are not computer scientists," Rose told CNBC in a video interview.

Rose, 31, and Browne, 29, set up Let's Do This in July 2017. They say that it's the world's largest marketplace for mass-participation sports, with 15,000 events, such as marathons and triathlons, listed on the platform.

It's quite a feat for a company that has only been around for just over four years, particularly considering the fact that the coronavirus pandemic brought group sporting events to a standstill.

The company really started to take off after the two co-founders, along with six members of their team, moved to Palo Alto, California, in 2018 to take part in the prestigious Y Combinator start-up accelerator program. Y Combinator has been the launching pad for big-name technology companies like Airbnb and Reddit.

While in California, they reached out to Pete Flint, who is general partner for venture capital firm NFX. He is perhaps most well-known for being the co-founder of online real estate marketplace Trulia, which was bought by its competitor Zillow in 2015.

NFX then led a $5 million seed funding round in Let's Do This in Aug. 2018. Williams and Bolt also invested in the seed funding round.

Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, who is married to tennis legend Williams, got in touch with the founders during the Y Combinator program. At the time, Rose said he and Browne couldn't believe they had been contacted by "one of the most famous, well-connected alumni of the program."

So Rose and Browne then asked for an introduction to Williams, who had launched her own VC firm, Serena Ventures, in 2014.

As for getting Bolt on board, Browne went to the Olympic gold-medalist's bar opening in London and persuaded him to have dinner so the entrepreneur could pitch Let's Do This.

"So, yeah, a real example of sort of hustling your way into the right investor meeting," Rose said.

Since Rose and Browne set up Let's Do This, the company has raised just over $31 million.