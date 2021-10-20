From 'Stranger Things' to 'Squid Game,' here's how much money you'd have if you invested $1,000 in Netflix 10 years ago

The hits keep on coming for Netflix. The streaming video giant posted a better-than-expected earnings report Tuesday, beating Wall Street's expectations for both subscriber and revenue growth.

Netflix, whose recently released show "Squid Game" turned into a worldwide phenomenon and reportedly created $900 million worth of value for the company, saw its stock trading around $626 on Wednesday afternoon.

If you had invested $1,000 in Netflix on Oct. 19, 2011 at a share price of $15.63, the market value of your shares would be $40,430 today, reflecting a return of more than 3,900%, according to CNBC calculations. In contrast, a $1,000 investment in the S&P 500 index would have seen a 356.8% return over the same time period and would be worth about $4,568.

Over the same time period, Netflix's market cap increased from $5.7 billion to $279 billion as of Wednesday morning.

Netflix's stock price has increased in tandem with the company itself as it has consistently grown from a popular entertainment service to a dominant streaming platform, active in over 190 countries.

At the end of 2011, Netflix had 23.5 million subscribers. On Tuesday, the company revealed that it now has around 214 million paying subscribers and expects to add another 8.5 million in the next quarter. Its closest competition, Disney Plus, last reported a subscriber count of 116 million.