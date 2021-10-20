Overdraft fees hit another record high this year—here's how to avoid them

Checking account balance getting low? That could cost you more than ever.

Overdraft charges hit an average of $33.58 this year, a new record high and up slightly from last year's average of $33.47, according to Bankrate's 2021 Checking Account and ATM Fee Study.

The average monthly fee for interest checking accounts hit $16.35, the study found, also a new record.

Bankrate's study analyzed fees on interest and non-interest bearing accounts, as well as debit and ATM fees at 10 banks in the 25 largest U.S. metro areas.

There is some good news. The percentage of free checking accounts offered by banks increased for the sixth year in a row. Now, almost half of all non-interest checking accounts are free, which saves consumers money.

And the total average cost for using an out-of-network ATM fell for the second straight year, to $4.59. That includes an average of $3.08 charged by the owner of the ATM and $1.51 charged by the customer's own bank to use a competitor's machine.