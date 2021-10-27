Shiba inu is up over 100% in the last 7 days—here's what to know before investing

Another dog-inspired cryptocurrency called shiba inu, or SHIB, hit an all-time high of $0.0000594 on Wednesday.

Despite its price being below one cent, the "meme token" has garnered a lot of attention. Shiba inu now ranks No. 11 among the top cryptocurrencies by market value, according to CoinMarketCap. It is up more than 111% over the past seven says, as of 9:42 a.m. EST on Wednesday.

Shiba inu, dubbed the "dogecoin killer" by its supporters, is trailing closely behind dogecoin, which ranks No. 10.

Though shiba inu is cheap to buy and it may be tempting to jump in, experts say investors should do their research first.

"Before investing in any cryptocurrency, it's important to understand what you're investing in and the associated risks, not just hype around it," Douglas Boneparth, certified financial planner and president of Bone Fide Wealth, tells CNBC Make It.

Shiba inu is typically considered an altcoin, which refers to the multitude of cryptocurrencies aside from bitcoin. Cryptocurrency can be a very volatile and speculative investment in general, but experts say altcoins can be even more so.

Here's what you should know.