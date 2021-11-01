Shiba inu passes dogecoin in the top 10 cryptocurrencies—here's what drives their growth

Two meme cryptocurrencies, both inspired by shiba inu dogs, are now within the top 10 by market value. As of Monday afternoon, dogecoin, which launched in 2013 as a joke, ranks No. 10 with a market value of over $35 billion, according to CoinGecko. It's currently trading at around 27 cents. A token called shiba inu, which launched in 2020 to poke fun at dogecoin, ranks No. 9 with a market value of over $38 billion. Shiba inu hit an all-time high of $0.00008616 on Thursday. Since Wednesday, both dogecoin and shiba inu have frequently swapped places in the rankings, competing in somewhat of a rivalry. In fact, the shiba inu community refers to the token as the "dogecoin killer." But although their supporters may not want to admit it, dogecoin and shiba inu have a key characteristic in common, Caitlin Cook, head of community at crypto asset management tech company Onramp Invest, tells CNBC Make It. Both are largely driven by the communities behind them, Cook says. "The dogecoin community and the shiba inu community are both very, very vocal and committed," she explains.

The strength of community

The risk factor