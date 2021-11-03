Why all your coworkers who quit are about to come back as 'boomerang employees'

Think about it: 20 to 30 years ago, if you quit your job because you were moving to a new city, your manager would take you out of their Rolodex, or they'd lose your landline number once you changed addresses. Now, people have cellphones and LinkedIn profiles to stay connected.

Boomerang employment is a growing trend in general thanks to technology that helps people stay in contact over time, says Brian Swider, a management professor at the University of Florida and an expert on boomerang employees.

Your workplace might have a few more familiar faces as the continued Great Resignation wave gives rise to the boomerang employee — or a former worker who returns to the company after some time away.

Businesses have a lot of incentives to rehire former employees, especially when they need to fill a lot of vacancies immediately.

First, they save companies time by recruiting alumni who are already familiar the job, the people and the company overall. Ex-employees also need less time to onboard and get up to speed in their role. They're even easier to "socialize" into the company culture and its people, Swider adds.

An expedited hiring timeline also saves the company a lot of money by cutting down the cost of recruiting, the cost of the job not being filled and the cost of the replacement getting up to speed.

Hiring managers tend to focus on asking high performers to return, because there's less risk of them leaving or not succeeding in the role compared with someone completely new to the organization, says Abbie Shipp, a management professor at Texas Christian University who specializes in employee engagement over time.

And in today's labor crunch, hiring managers want nothing more than a safe bet.

"If you had greater turnover due to Great Resignation, you're thinking, 'How do I fill this position with great candidates?" Shipp says. "If there's a known quantity, such as former employees, there's less risk."

Timing matters, too. Managers want to rehire employees who've been away from the company for long enough that they've gained new skills and experiences they can bring back to the organization, Swider says.

But they can't be gone for so long that they don't see the immediate draw of going back to familiar territory. Swider says employers should consider reaching out to people who left the organization six months to a year prior to the pandemic's disruptions to check in and see how people are feeling in their current job.

And given the unusual circumstances of the pandemic, and the pace of change many organizations have gone through, employers might be more willing than usual to bring someone back who quit in the last year, as well.

The act of getting old employees to return can be a big boost to a company's employer brand, and can even encourage workers thinking of looking for new opportunities to stay put.

"It's a good signal for an organization to say, 'Even if you left on your own and changed your mind, we're willing to bring people back,'" Swider says.