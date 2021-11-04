This 27-year-old quit her job ‘with no backup plan.’ Now she earns $10,000 a month freelancing on Fiverr

In 2017, I quit my full-time consulting job at a Fortune 500 company. At 23 and right out of college, I had no backup plan — but I knew I was unhappy working a 9-to-5 in the corporate world and needed a change.

Luckily, I had saved up enough money to buy me some time to figure out how I could turn my passion for health, fitness and writing into a lucrative career. I went back to school for a master's degree in nutrition and got certified as a personal trainer.

A year later, I noticed that world of "Instafamous" fitness influencers was booming. I found it exciting, so I created an Instagram account and posted fitness-related photos, along with my diet and exercise tips in the captions.

Six months later, my follower count grew to 10,000.

One day, a popular boxing gym reached out to me. They came across my Instagram captions and asked if I could write a few 500-word blog posts for their website about how boxers can improve their performance. The pay was $25 per post.

I ended up enjoying the process, so I decided to advertise my services as a health and fitness writer on Fiverr, an online platform for freelancers. After all, I was living at home and could use the money.

Within just a few weeks, fitness influencers, gyms, athletes and health brands started reaching out to hire me. I expanded my services to writing Instagram captions, copyediting and selling fitness plans. By the end of 2019, I went from earning less than $100 per month to more than $10,000 per month.

Quitting my job to be a full-time freelance writer was one of the best decisions I've ever made. It allowed me to redefine what success meant to me and live an authentic life doing what I love most.

Here's my best advice on how to grow your wealth as a freelancer: