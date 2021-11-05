These are your 2022 401(k) and IRA contribution limits

Savers can stash away an extra $1,000 in their 401(k)s in 2022, the IRS announced Thursday in a release about cost-of-living adjustments for retirement plans.

The contribution limit for workplace retirement accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, most 457 plans and Thrift Savings Plans, is being raised from $19,500 to $20,500.

Catch-up contributions for those accounts is not changing: Savers 50 and older can contribute an additional $6,500, bringing the total they can stash away to $27,000.

The amount workers can contribute to individual retirement accounts (IRAs) remains unchanged at $6,000. The catch-up contribution amount for those accounts will also stay at $1,000, meaning those 50 and over can put away $7,000 next year.

Additionally, the income ranges to be eligible to contribute to Roth IRAs increase next year. The new phase outs are: between $129,000 and $144,000 for singles and heads of households (up from $125,000 to $140,000), and $204,000 to $214,000 for married couples filing jointly (up from $198,000 to $208,000).

The amount individuals can contribute to a SIMPLE (savings incentive match plan for employees) retirement account will also increase, from $13,500 to $14,000.

For more information on cost-of-living adjustments to retirement accounts, see the IRS's release.

