Did it for the money: This 32-year-old joined the Army for a $300,000 dental school scholarship

Andrew Vo was raised in Huntington Beach, California by his mother, a refugee from Vietnam. "My parents immigrated from Vietnam during the Vietnam War, so we didn't have much growing up. We were considered lower class," he says, humbly comparing his own childhood to that of his mother's, who grew up living in a one-bedroom apartment with 9 brothers and sisters. "My mom literally worked every single day of her life to help support the family, her siblings, because she lost her parents at a very young age during the Vietnam War." Watching her hard work shaped Vo and his ambitions. "My mother sacrificed her whole life for her children. Coming from Vietnam to the United States, her number one goal is to make sure that her kids are successful. So for me, seeing my mom struggle every single day, I made it a goal to educate myself to make her proud," he says. "I went through college for four years. After that, I went to dental school for four years, and I really wanted to make her proud." Today, Vo lives with his fiancé, Marcus in Costa Mesa, California, works as a pediatric dentist and earns roughly $200,000 per year. He joined the military to cover $300,000 in dental school costs.

Paying for dental school

Vo graduated from the University of California, Irvine in 2009 with a degree in economics. After setting his sights on dental school, he was accepted into the University of Southern California's dental surgery program — one of the best in the country. But the six-figure price tag was prohibitive for him and his family. Most recent estimates for the total cost of attendance for four years of USC's dental program is $545,876. "For me, that's a lot of money. I've never even seen that much money in my life," says Vo. "I had to figure out a way to pay for school." That year, he found the United States Army's Health Professions Scholarship Program which covers the tuition for medical, dental, veterinary, psychiatric nurse practitioner, psychology and optometry programs. In exchange, program participants must serve in the military. Vo applied and was accepted, though he did not receive enough to cover all of his expenses during the four-year program. Vo received a scholarship worth $300,000 and he borrowed an additional $176,616 to cover his costs. So far, he has paid off roughly $70,000 of his student loans. He served in the Army from 2015 through 2019.

Andrew Vo at the Fort Irwin Army Base in Barstow, California

"I never want to hurt anyone"