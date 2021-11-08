Economists say now might be a good time to ask for a raise

For several decades, wages for U.S. workers have grown sluggishly. And for several months, inflation has been rising and cutting into how much workers are able to buy with their paychecks. "Over the past 12 months [wages] certainly did not keep up with inflation," Erica Groshen, senior economics advisor at the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations and former commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics tells CNBC Make It. "The other thing that's quite true is that for about 40 years, the median real wage in the U.S. has been pretty stagnant." But now may be a good time to ask for a raise, she says. "Generally speaking, wage inflation lags consumer price inflation," explains Groshen. "Conditions are probably better than we've seen in a very long time for that to happen. Employers perceive a labor shortage. I'm not sure I would call it that, but in some ways, the chickens are coming home to roost for the lack of real wage growth for this very long period of time."

Erica Groshen testifies during before the Joint Economic Committee as commissioner of BLS. Alex Wong | Getty Images News | Getty Images