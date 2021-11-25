For decades, Trader Joe's employees had to work on Thanksgiving — and it's all because of wine

Some grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving, anticipating your desperate dash for some last-minute dinner ingredients. Trader Joe's won't be among them.

For more than 30 years, the national chain has shut down so employees "can spend Thanksgiving with family and friends," says the company's website. But it wasn't always that way. For decades, under founder Joe Coulombe, the national chain stayed open on Thanksgiving, making many of its employees work during the holiday.

According to Coulombe's memoir "Becoming Trader Joe," published a year after his death in 2020, the reason had little to do with food — and everything to do with drinks. Specifically, wine.

Coulombe opened the first Trader Joe's in Pasadena, California, in 1967. Initially, he wrote, he kept the store open on Thanksgiving to compete with larger chains: Most grocers around him closed, and staying open gave his tiny store a competitive edge, even if he had to pay employees triple wages.

By 1975, most national supermarkets were also staying open on major holidays — eliminating that competitive edge. But while many supermarkets made their name with food, Trader Joe's used quality, affordable wine sales to get ahead in its early days. And while Christmas was a "lousy wine day," Coulombe wrote, Thanksgiving was a "much bigger wine day than Christmas (which is, appallingly, a very good hard liquor day)."